A Red Sox-White Sox fix Boston’s rotation woes, spurn Yankees
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have performed surprisingly well this season on the heels of two consecutive last-place finishes in the American League East. They own a record of 53-42 and are currently in the third and final Wild Card spot after a strong first half. However, there are certain areas of the club that leave a lot to be desired.
For example, since May 19, the Red Sox have posted a 4.13 ERA and they could use a little help in their starting rotation, which has benefitted from the emergence of pitchers such as Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. But it wouldn't hurt to add one more top arm to the mix to give them a chance to win in the postseason.
Perhaps they could give the Chicago White Sox a call about left-hander Garrett Crochet.
A Red Sox-White Sox Garrett Crochet trade
Crochet has had a strong season with the White Sox and is increasingly likely to be traded. The 25-year-old is 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA in 20 starts with the South Siders this season, and he has punched out 150 batters. He would instantly be the ace of a Red Sox staff that desperately needs a top-level starter in order to compete in the postseason.
Wikelman Gonzalez is the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system. Following a bad start to the 2023 season, he turned things around and averaged 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He possesses a fastball that averages around 93-95 mph and tops out at 97, an upper-70s curveball with movement, a mid-80s changeup, and a mid-80s slider.
Nick Yorke is considered a surehanded defender and is said to have a strong right-handed swing and hand-eye coordination that could lead to him hitting for a high average. He hasn't quite put it together, but the Red Sox do like what he brings to the table. Yorke can barrel fastballs and has a high bat speed as well.
Yoelin Cespedes is only 18 years old, but he is the No. 5 prospect within the Red Sox system. The Red Sox like his ability to recognize pitches and manage the strike zone. He has a quick stroke from the right side of the plate and is able to barrel balls, hitting the ball harder than most players his age.
The White Sox will definitely want some top prospects from the Red Sox organization, but the Red Sox do have plenty of players they could dangle in trade conversations if they do indeed make a play for Crochet.
Boston ended the first half 4.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the AL East, having won seven of their last 10 games before the break. Crochet could give them a better chance to overtake the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.