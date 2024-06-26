Giants viewed as 'nice fit' to land one of the top position players available at trade deadline
By Curt Bishop
The Miami Marlins are obvious sellers as the trade deadline approaches. After a surprise trip to the postseason in 2023, the Marlins are off to a 28-51 start and are already well out of postseason contention, which will likely lead to a fire sale at the deadline.
One player who could be on the move is center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($), several executives around the league believe Chisholm will be one of the many players traded at the deadline. Bowden even listed him as the most likely position player to be dealt.
One team that could be in on him is the San Francisco Giants, who have struggled as of late but are still in the mix for a wild card spot. Bowden believes Chisholm would "fit nicely" in San Francisco.
MLB Rumors Giants listed as potential suitor for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
This would certainly be an interesting fit. The Giants could also use Chisholm. Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski are both on the injured list, which leaves a hole in the outfield. San Francisco has taken several hits thanks to injuries this year.
At 38-42, the Giants are likely out of contention in the NL West, but they're only three games back of the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card race, so they still have a shot to make it to the postseason. Adding Chisholm would give them a chance to potentially gain some ground and even take control of one of the last two Wild Card spots.
The Giants had a busy offseason, adding Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, and Lee in free agency. However, they haven't been able to put it together just yet. But a move for Chisholm will signal to the fanbase that the organization is trying to win and willing to pull out the stops in order for that to happen.
The Giants have not been to the postseason since 2021 when they won 107 games, and they are far removed from their run of three World Series titles in five years last decade.
Bowden believes that the Marlins will ultimately deal Chisholm if they get the right offer for him over the next five weeks leading up to the deadline. We'll see if San Francisco is willing to give them a solid offer in order to land Chisholm at the deadline. Another option could be Luis Robert Jr.
But if the Giants want to make it back to the postseason, they can ill afford to sit idly at the trade deadline. Moves must be made if they want to be a serious contender, and Chisholm can help with that.