MLB Rumors: Giants may not be done making moves after Jorge Soler signing
The San Francisco Giants are still in the mix for a major free agent.
There isn't a single MLB team more desperate to move up in the standings than the San Francisco Giants. A deeply disappointing 2023 campaign culminated in the firing of Gabe Kapler and the subsequent hiring of Bob Melvin, who brings decades of managerial experience to the Giants' dugout.
The Giants were in the postseason mix prior to the All-Star break despite a notable lack of star talent, but injuries and regression took hold over the second half of the season. Now, the Giants need to keep pace with the spendy Los Angeles Dodgers, who dolled out more than $1 billion this offseason to land Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez.
San Francisco has certainly committed to adding more star power. Pete Putila and the front office cemented significant deals for OF Jung Hoo Lee, RHP Jordan Hicks, and most recently DH Jorge Soler. The Giants also traded for former Seattle Mariners ace Robbie Ray, who is expected back from injury midseason.
While it still pales in comparison to the Dodgers' historic spending spree, the Giants' offseason qualifies as a massive success. The team will take a pronounced step forward in 2024 — and the front office isn't done yet. Several major free agents remain available at the onset of spring training. One All-Star infielder on the Giants' radar, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($), is Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman.
"The Giants have the best shot of landing him at this point."
Giants named favorite to land free agent Matt Chapman
Chapman would be a huge addition to the Giants. He struggled offensively in 2023 — .240/.330/.424 splits with 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 509 AB — but Chapman's 56.4 percent hard-hit rate, in the MLB's 100th percentile, serves as a strong foundation for optimism. He can smack the cover off the ball, and he also happens to be the best defender in the MLB at his position.
Last season saw Chapman earn his fourth Gold Glove at third base. He defends the toughest position in the infield with impressive grace. His combination of athleticism, coordination, and arm strength is special. He would give the Giants real value in the batter's box and in the field.
Wilmer Flores is currently pegged as the Giants' starting third baseman, but San Francisco has a few options. Flores is accomplished at first and second base, too. The DH spot will belong almost solely to Jorge Soler, which does hamstring Melvin a bit when it comes to engineering lineups. But, regardless of the perceived challenges, Chapman is talented enough to warrant a permanent spot in the Giants' infield and a prominent position in the lineup.
Does Chapman put San Francisco on the same level as Los Angeles in the NL West? Of course not. The Arizona Diamondbacks just went to the World Series, so really, the Giants are operating at a disadvantage no matter what. That shouldn't stop the front office from making moves and trying to return San Francisco to respectability.