MLB Rumors: Giants pivoted to Jorge Soler after free agent slugger turned them down
The San Francisco Giants pivoted to signing Jorge Soler after a free agent slugger told them they had no desire to sign a contract.
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants have quietly had a very productive offseason, signing players such as Jorge Soler, Jung-Hoo Lee, and Jordan Hicks. They also traded for left-hander Robbie Ray.
However, the team's original target for offensive help wasn't Soler, but rather J.D. Martinez.
Martinez currently remains unsigned, as do Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, and Jordan Montgomery. But the Giants actually made Martinez an offer earlier this winter. Martinez of course rejected this offer, and according to Jon Heyman, the slugger did not want to play in San Francisco after spending the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ultimately, the Giants pivoted to Soler.
Giants pivoted to Jorge Soler after missing out on J.D. Martinez
The Giants are fortunate that they were able to land Soler. He put together a solid season with the Miami Marlins before opting out of the rest of his deal, hitting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. Now, the 2021 World Series MVP will serve as a centerpiece in the Giants lineup.
Martinez had a similar season to Soler, hitting .271 with 33 home runs, but driving in 103 while posting an .893 OPS. He would have likely served as primarily a designated hitter with the Giants.
Instead, Soler will serve in that role for San Francisco. Heyman noted that the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers are a team that could be a fit for Martinez as free agency winds down.
The Giants may not be done either. Heyman also reported that Matt Chapman was of interest to the Giants, though the two sides were far apart in contract talks.
For now, the Giants have Soler to build around in their lineup along with Lee and Michael Conforto. We'll see what comes next for them, and if Martinez can ultimately find a team after turning them down.