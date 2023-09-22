MLB Rumors: Grading 3 items on the San Francisco Giants' offseason wish list
The San Francisco Giants will once again be star hunting, and Shohei Ohtani figures to be atop their wish list this offseason.
Last offseason, the San Francisco Giants made it abundantly clear that they wanted to sign a superstar.
They tried hard for Aaron Judge, but came up short as he re-signed with the New York Yankees. They turned their attention to Carlos Correa, agreeing to a $350 million contract with the free-agent shortstop, only to fail his physical and back out of the deal.
The Giants ultimately signed Sean Manea, Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling, Michael Conforto and a plethora of other players with the money saved. But it is well known that the team would still like to sign a star to be the face of its franchise and with Shohei Ohtani a free agent, they are expected to be serious bidders.
But that’s only the beginning of the Giants’ offseason, one that is expected to be busy and force team ownership to ask difficult questions about the roster and manager Gabe Kapler and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
Let’s dive into the top three items on the Giants’ offseason wish list.
Giants offseason wishlist: 3. Addressing the futures of Farhan Zaidi, Gabe Kapler
The futures of both Zaidi and Kapler have come into question in local media and amongst fans. But every indication that I have received from sources is that neither are in danger of being fired by the Giants after the season.
The Giants believe in both Zaidi and Kapler, believing that both are well positioned and capable of leading= the team back to the World Series. There have been public gripes among some players about their usage (see: Alex Wood, among others) and it’s possible that the team could revisit how it deploys their pitchers next season.
But both Zaidi and Kapler are safe. Expectations figure to be raised in 2024, especially if they are able to sign Ohtani or land a different star player in free agency. Then if the team fails to make the postseason next season, perhaps ownership could consider a change. But they aren’t even considering a move right now.
Chances either Zaidi or Kapler are fired: 0/10.