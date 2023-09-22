MLB Rumors: Grading 3 items on the San Francisco Giants' offseason wish list
The San Francisco Giants will once again be star hunting, and Shohei Ohtani figures to be atop their wish list this offseason.
Giants offseason wishlist: 1. Determine fates of Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson, other free agents
The Giants have a long list of pending free agents, headlined by Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson. Three players – Sean Manaea, Michael Conforto and Ross Stripling – each have player options and there is a case for each player to pick up those options.
Meaning that the Giants have a lot in flux headed into the 2023-2024 offseason, but nothing as big as the future of Crawford.
For years, Crawford has been the Giants’ shortstop and emerged as one of baseball’s best defenders. But his play has slipped drastically in 2023, to the point where he is hitting .197/.276/.319 with a .595 OPS, seven home runs and 38 RBI. It’s to the point where the Giants may have no choice but to move on from Crawford. It’s also to the point where Crawford may have to ask himself if now is the right time for him to retire.
If he does retire, he will have had one of the most storied careers in recent Giants history. There is a very strong chance that the team retires his number. All of that is up in the air right now. But it seems like Crawford’s time in San Francisco is soon coming to a close.