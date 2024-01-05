MLB Rumors: Grading the fit for every Shota Imanaga finalist
Shota Imanaga makes more sense for some teams that he is linked to than others.
1) Shota Imanaga signs with the Giants: A
This is the fit that really makes the most sense. The San Francisco Giants are searching for star power. Imanaga doesn't quite fit the bill, but he'd still be a big signing and a big help for a rotation in need of another arm.
Right now, the Giants rotation includes a bonafide ace in Logan Webb, one of the more underrated pitchers in the game in Alex Cobb, a young left-hander with immense potential in Kyle Harrison, and then two unknowns at the back end.
The Giants did acquire Robbie Ray which should be a big help for them down the stretch, but he's going to be out likely until the second half. For the Giants to remain competitive until Ray's return, they're going to need more starting pitching help. While Snell and Montgomery are the dream additions, Imanaga would be a nice add to the middle of their rotation.
Imanaga doesn't profile as a strikeout arm, but fly balls he might allow have a better chance of staying in the yard at Oracle Park than most other stadiums. Imanaga should succeed in San Francisco, and the Giants need another arm badly. This is a match that makes a whole lot of sense for a Giants team trying to compete.