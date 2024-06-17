A Guardians-Blue Jays trade that completely ignores Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
There have been some rumblings of the Cleveland Guardians being potential suitors for the Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman, Vladimir Guererro Jr. if the Jays enter a huge fire sale.
That doesn't seem to be the most likely option at the moment, especially considering that it would take a huge leap for the Guardians to go out and empty the top of their farm system for a talent like Guerrero.
Instead, the Guardians could turn to the Blue Jays to fill another hole on their team, but this time at a much more reasonable price tag.
The hole in question: starting pitching. The Blue Jay in question: righty Chris Bassitt.
A Guardians-Blue Jays trade to improve Cleveland's pitching rotation
Cleveland's bullpen has been incredible this year, statistically the best in baseball. If they're leading after six or seven innings, it's almost as if the game is over entirely. This incredible bullpen has been a big reason for the Guardians' 44-24 record at this point in the year.
The only reason they're not even better is because their starting pitching hasn't been nearly as good as the bullpen has. Tanner Bibee, Ben Lively and Triston McKenzie have all been around or above an ERA+ of 100. But the last two spots in the rotation have really let the team down, prompting the Guardians to make a trade to upgrade here.
There are two things to note with Chris Bassitt. The first is how he's playing this year. He's thrown himself to the tune of a 3.56 ERA, good for an ERA+ of 110. He's incredibly reliable and consistent. The second thing is his contract. Bassitt is under contract this season and next, making him more valuable than a rental player.
With that said, the Guardians would have to part ways with their 10th-ranked prospect Joey Cantillo and an MLB-ready infielder in Jose Tena.
Cantillo, 24, has been incredible as a professional, holding an ERA right around 3.00. If this hypothetical doesn't happen and the Guardians don't trade him, Cantillo is a real option to come up to the big leagues and replace Carlos Carrasco. He's that talented.
Tena, while having a much lower ceiling than Cantillo, is also MLB-ready. He's slashing .293/.345/.466 in 2024 as a member of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. He provides a ton to the team as a fielder and looks to be a valuable hitter as well.
While Cleveland has a good farm system and the first overall pick in this season's draft, they can afford to make this trade. They would be getting a veteran pitcher that's about as reliable as they come. This could be their year to make up for the heartbreak they suffered in 2016 at the hands of the Cubs.