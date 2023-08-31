MLB Rumors: Teams that missed out on Lucas Giolito, Harrison Bader, and more
On Thursday, the MLB playoff picture was shaken up as the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds claimed five veteran players off waivers. Here are other teams that made sense for Lucas Giolito and Harrison Bader, among others.
We are almost a full month removed from the Major League Baseball trade deadline, yet Thursday provided more activity and intrigue than any moment before July 31.
With the Los Angeles Angels placing six players – Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez, Dominic Leone, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk – on waivers, it gave teams the opportunity to claim each player for no acquisition cost. The New York Yankees then followed suit with Harrison Bader. The Chicago White Sox did the same with Mike Clevinger. The New York Mets with Carlos Carrasco. The Cleveland Guardians with Derek Norris.
On Thursday, the waiver claims became public. And the results sent shockwaves around baseball.
Giolito, Moore and Lopez were claimed by the Cleveland Guardians. Renfroe and Bader were claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. Leone was claimed by the Seattle Mariners.
“It’s kind of just letting a playoff team who has no other way to make a real addition face a choice to just take the money or not,” one executive said when the Angels began placing veterans on waivers last week.
“Never saw this coming – at least to this extent,” that same executive said Thursday.
Here are other teams that made sense for players that were claimed.