MLB Rumors: Teams that missed out on Lucas Giolito, Harrison Bader, and more
On Thursday, the MLB playoff picture was shaken up as the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds claimed five veteran players off waivers.
Lucas Giolito: Arizona Diamondbacks
At the trade deadline, the Arizona Diamondbacks expressed interest in Giolito and other starting pitchers. But the asking prices for each player were too high and the team was not comfortable parting with a haul of prospects for potentially a two-month rental.
But with Giolito on waivers, and it costing the Diamondbacks no prospects to add him, claiming him made a ton of sense. And Arizona did in fact place a waiver claim for Giolito, sources tell FanSided.
The Guardians (64-70) had a higher waiver priority than the Diamondbacks (69-65), and thus were able to claim Giolito on waivers. Arizona also placed waiver claims on Moore, Lopez and Bader, a source tells FanSided.
It’s possible that the Diamondbacks pursue Giolito in the offseason when he becomes a free agent. He will surely command an expensive multi-year contract, but considering that he was traded midseason, he will not be eligible for a qualifying offer. Which will surely be intriguing for Arizona and other interested teams this winter.