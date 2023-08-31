MLB Rumors: Teams that missed out on Lucas Giolito, Harrison Bader, and more
On Thursday, the MLB playoff picture was shaken up as the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds claimed five veteran players off waivers.
Harrison Bader: San Francisco Giants
I could easily put the Diamondbacks here since they attempted to claim Bader, but I’ll put the Giants here because I thought – and so did rival executives – that they made a lot of sense for the veteran outfielder.
Bader, a Gold Glove caliber defender in center field, would have patrolled the spacious Oracle Park outfield with ease. He would have been a strong platoon against left-handed pitchers – he’s hitting .343/.392/.687 with a 1.079 OPS against lefties this season – and would have been a strong chess piece for manager Gabe Kapler.
Alas, he goes to a young Cincinnati Reds team that could use a veteran voice or two. They got it with Bader and Renfroe, who will both be free agents at the end of the season.
It would hardly be surprising to see San Francisco or Arizona pursue Bader in the offseason, though he could be a candidate for a one-year “prove it” deal considering his offensive struggles (.240/.278/.365 with seven home runs and 37 RBI) as well as his extensive injury history.