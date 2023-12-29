MLB Rumors: How Scott Boras will ruin MLB free agency
It might be awhile before we see the remaining stars get signed.
When thinking about MLB agents, the one name that comes to mind is Scott Boras. No, he doesn't represent everyone, but it certainly feels like he's got most of the star players under his wing. Boras is known for getting his clients to free agency and then getting them the most money possible once they arrive.
It might take awhile, as it did for Bryce Harper back when he was a free agent, but Boras is clearly the best in the business at what he does. Nobody likes him, but he gets his clients (and himself) paid handsomely.
For once, the market was not dominated by Boras clients this offseason. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have other representation, but they took their sweet time to sign. Both of them coming off the board before Christmas gave the expectation that the rest of the market would start to move. Unfortunately, with Boras representing the top of the market players now, we might have to wait even longer.
It's Scott Boras' turn to ruin MLB free agency
Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com pointed out that Boras represents both Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the top two starting pitchers remaining on the market. Both Snell and Montgomery had no market while Yamamoto was available, but with him off the board, teams are just now starting to express interest. With Boras being known for taking his time, this could take a while.
To make matters worse, Boras happens to represent Cody Bellinger, the best position player on the market, as well. Jesse Rogers of ESPN said earlier this month that Bellinger was seeking a contract well north of $200 million. "Boras is sticking to the money that was mentioned at the start of the free agency market," one executive said. "He will take it well into the winter. Not budging."
The top two players coming off the market gave the impression that things would finally start to happen. Unfortunately, with Boras now cornering the top of both the starting pitcher and position player markets, there's a good chance we won't see movement with MLB's star free agents for quite a while. What's already been a tedious offseason could get even worse thanks to Scott Boras.
He might get himself and his clients the money they seek, but that comes at the cost of fans who continue to lose interest in what has become one of the more uneventful and slow-moving offseasons in recent memory.