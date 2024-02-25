MLB rumors: Insider denies claim that slugger had no interest in playing for Giants
A J.D. Martinez rumor appears to be somewhat embellished.
By Josh Wilson
One of the remaining five free agents Scott Boras has on the free agent market, J.D. Martinez might be the least thrilling one. His aged-35 season in 2023 proved that he can still hack it, though, and being the least thrilling of the Boras Five is far from a dig. Martinez would be a solid designated hitter add for squads that need someone to fill the position.
Yet, he doesn't seem to be someone that, at this stage in free agency, can afford to be shutting down possible destinations. So it was somewhat curious that a rumor emerged recently that he turned down the Giants because he didn't want to play there.
New information has come out that suggests that rumor might be a tad misguided.
J.D. Martinez doesn't seem to have turned down SF Giants
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the process of events was slightly different than reported by Jon Heyman, who first reported Martinez didn't want to go to San Francisco.
Pavlovic instead reports that the Giants made an offer to Martinez while they were chasing outfielder Jorge Soler. Soler, much like Martinez, can play outfield or DH. Further, Pavlovic reports Martinez countered with the Giants with an offer they weren't comfortable with.
San Francisco wound up signing a three-year deal with the Giants for $42 million, which would suggest that Martinez is looking for even more than that. A lot more.
The Giants gasping at a counter from Martinez and Boras's counter certainly a far different story than Martinez not wanting to play in San Fran... Though, potentially maybe the counter they gave the Giants was the "I don't want to come there," price.
It's not entirely clear what the truth is here, but it's tough to believe Martinez completely shutting down a viable option this late in free agency.