MLB Rumors: Insider drops shocking Shohei Ohtani possibility
There are plenty of potential landing spots for Shohei Ohtani in 2024, but is it possible the Los Angeles Angels could keep him next season and beyond?
By Kevin Henry
Could familiarity be one of the biggest factors in Shohei Ohtani's decision on where he will play in 2024 and beyond? One MLB insider believes that could be a possibility, which would theoretically give the Los Angeles Angels an upper hand on bringing the Japanese superstar back into the fold.
MLB rumors: Could Shohei Ohtani land back with the Los Angeles Angels?
While the Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Ohtani this winter and be one of the teams that checks a lot of appealing boxes for Ohtani, Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes it is the cross-town rival Angels who could be the team that holds an advantage.
While "comfort" is something that certainly may be a draw for Ohtani, this is also an All-Star who has seen his six seasons in Anaheim end up with zero postseason appearances. For a player who showed such excitement by leading Team Japan to the World Baseball Classic title and has told members of the media that it "sucks to lose," could Ohtani really be brought back to the Angels knowing it will likely once again be a tough climb to get to the postseason? With the Texas Rangers coming off a World Series title and the Houston Astros expected to be once again in the thick of the chase for October, the path to the playoffs is anything but easy for the Angels, even with Ron Washington taking over as the team's manager.
Perhaps Ohtani could find comfort while still being in southern California if he signs with the Dodgers? The fans inside Chavez Ravine are hoping that that could be a draw for them to add to their All-Star lineup.
"Comfort" may be the biggest ace that the Angels have up their sleeve in an effort to sign Ohtani as a bidding war for his services is likely just beginning.