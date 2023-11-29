MLB Insider: Grading the likelihood Juan Soto, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette are traded this offseason
Bo Bichette
While trades involving Soto and Cease should be considered likely, the same cannot be said for Bo Bichette.
Trading Bichette has never made sense for the Blue Jays. He’s under contract – rather affordably, at that – for the next two seasons. He’s a premier infielder. The Blue Jays want to make the World Series and all indications are that the team is on Shohei Ohtani. You don’t trade Bichette if you want to contend for a World Series. Plain and simple.
On that note, rival executives have never gotten the impression that Bichette was actually available. What that was, most likely, was the Blue Jays listening on the star infielder and seeing what is out there, which is standard practice for teams.
Blue Jays executive Ross Atkins then went on the record to say that Bichette will be part of the team moving forward, squashing any trade speculation. So it’s time to put that trade talk to bed because Bichette does not appear to be going anywhere.
Odds: 5%