MLB insider lists two teams that could be interested in Cody Bellinger if Cubs free fall continues
By Jacob Mountz
The Chicago Cubs have spent more money than the rest of their division rivals, ranking seventh most in the MLB overall, yet they sit at the bottom of the NL Central. Currently 3.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot after Friday's game, the Cubs don’t have the luxury of time to make a rather tough decision regarding one of their star players.
Former MVP and Rookie of the Year, Cody Bellinger, is signed through 2026 but has two player options in his contract. If he chooses not to pursue a future with the Cubs, it would be the same as letting him walk into free agency. While it isn’t clear if he would do that, he is a sought-after trade target.
Bellinger has been injured twice this year. Through 312 ABs, Bellinger is slashing .269/.331/.410 with 9 HR. While not the best results of his career, he isn’t far removed from success last year when he hit 26 HR with a .307 AVG through 499 ABs, winning his second Silver Slugger. His MVP year might be well behind him, but his bat can still make a sizable difference and he can still play Gold Glove defense at first base and in all three outfield positions (Bellinger won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and MVP award in 2019).
In a recent ESPN article with MLB insiders, one of the questions asked was who is the biggest player to be dealt at the upcoming July 30 trade deadline. Jesse Rogers said Bellinger could be the biggest name if the Cubs' sesaon continues to spiral out of control. As for fits, Rogers says Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees make perfect sense should the Cubs continue to lose and decide to shop Bellinger. He had this to say:
“The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees could both be interested in Bellinger for different reasons: Seattle can't hit and New York is banged up," writes Rogers. "As a former MVP, Bellinger would be the biggest name if he goes somewhere...”
The depictions Rogers illustrates with these two teams are true. The Mariners have one of the worst offenses in the MLB, ranking 28th in OPS. Though it seems they will soon fall behind the surging Houston Astros, the Mariners are at the top of the AL West. They owe their winning record to their pitching staff which has been absolutely stellar this season. Bellinger would fit anywhere in their Mariners’ outfield depending if they want to keep Julio Rodriguez in centerfield.
As for the Yankees, their various injuries have hampered what seemed to be a dominant season. While they’re waiting for names like Giancarlo Stanton to return, a bat like Bellinger’s would go a long way to helping their offense score runs. When the injured Yankees return, Bellinger could take over for Alex Verdugo, who got off to a great start in pinstripes, but has since cooled off significantly. Bellinger would also be a defensive upgrade over Verdugo.
Whether the Cubs are willing to part with Bellinger is not yet clear, but should he become available, it may prove smart for both the Yankees and Mariners to ask about him.