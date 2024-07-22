MLB insider’s Mets stance all but confirms Pete Alonso will be off the trade block
When the New York Mets fell to 11 games under .500 in late May, it felt as if it was more about when, not if, Pete Alonso was going to play his final game with the only team he has ever known. Alonso, a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign, was almost certainly going to get traded to ensure that the Mets would get something in return instead of risking him walking as a free agent for nothing.
Instead, the Mets have rallied from what appeared to be rock bottom, and are now squarely in the postseason race. They've had a disappointing start to their second half, losing two of the first three games against the lowly Miami Marlins, but will end Sunday in a three-way tie for the third Wild Card spot in the NL. They're just 1.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals who hold the second Wild Card spot, and are 4.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves, the holders of the No. 1 Wild Card spot.
With the trade deadline only nine days away and the Mets definitively in the race, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com confirmed what many expected.
"Per multiple sources, the Rays are likely to both buy and sell, while the Mets, Padres and Twins are among the teams firmly in the “buyer” category."
The Mets are firmly in the "buyer" category. Well, if that's the case, Alonso can safely be taken out of your mock trades.
Mets deadline stance confirms that Pete Alonso is not going anywhere
This was the expectation considering how well the Mets have played for a while now, but the fact that an MLB insider said they're "firm buyers" is the strongest indication yet that he's not going anywhere.
Alonso has not been close to his usual dominant self offensively, boasting an underwhelming .239/.318/.448 slash line. He might've been the Mets' lone All-Star representative, but his 119 WRC+ is good for sixth on his own team among players with at least 100 plate appearances this season.
It has been objectively the worst season of Alonso's career, yet he is still tied for sixth in the National League with 19 home runs, and that's without one of his usual red-hot stretches. When he's right, Alonso can hit five or six home runs in a week of games. He can carry an offense. You know he's a special power hitter when fans are freaking out when he's tied for sixth in his league in homers.
His future in Queens beyond this season is likely in question due to his down year, but that should not be a concern now given the fact that the Mets are firm buyers. Alonso is undoubtedly a major positive even when he isn't at his best, and the threat of a major hot streak always looms with him. Trading him when getting to the postseason is the goal would make absolutely no sense.
For now, the focus for New York should be on trying to improve the bullpen. Their offense is fine, and can be even better if Alonso heats up. Their rotation once Kodai Senga returns is mostly fine. Their bullpen is not at all. Adding a couple of contributors to come out of the 'pen can make this Mets team one that teams won't be rushing to face down the stretch and in October.