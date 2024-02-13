MLB Rumors: Insider predicts Yankees make one more blockbuster move before Opening Day
An MLB Insider believes that the New York Yankees have one more big move left in them before Opening Day.
The New York Yankees were a mess last season. Injuries were prevalent, the offense was unwatchable for much of the year, and the rotation, outside of Gerrit Cole, was a mess. The Yankees had a lot of work to do to get back in the AL East race for the 2024 season and for the most part, Brian Cashman has done that work.
Cashman made the big trade Yankees fans were clamoring for, landing Juan Soto (and Trent Grisham) from the San Diego Padres. This was just days after New York acquired Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox. A period of inactivity followed, but the Yankees got back on the board by signing Marcus Stroman to a very affordable two-year deal.
On paper, the Yankees looked as good as any team in the AL East until the Baltimore Orioles managed to trade for Corbin Burnes. With Baltimore sitting as the clear favorite to win the AL East, the Yankees must make another big move to keep pace. Fortunately, MLB Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that Brian Cashman has one more big move in him.
"The Yankees, Angels, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs, Phillies and Mariners have all been linked to Snell at points during the offseason, but he is still unsigned as spring training gets underway. I think the Yankees ultimately land him — especially after the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes, removing him as an option — unless they are able to make a trade with the White Sox for Dylan Cease instead."
MLB insider believes the Yankees make one more blockbuster move
On paper, the Yankees' rotation looks quite good with reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole leading the way, but there are just tons of question marks when looking at it in reality. Carlos Rodon missed most of his first season as a Yankee due to injury, and was awful when he did pitch. How will he do? The same can be said about 2022 All-Star Nestor Cortes Jr.
Marcus Stroman is another player who has been bitten by the injury bug in recent seasons and had a poor finish to an otherwise strong 2023 campaign. Clarke Schmidt as a fifth starter is fine, but even he stumbled to the finish line in his first full season as a starter.
Adding a guy like Blake Snell would give the Yankees much-needed depth and would pair both Cy Young winners together on the same team. The upside of a Cole-Snell-Rodon trio is unmatched in the American League and can be what puts this Yankees team over the top if things go their way.
Eventually Snell has to sign somewhere. With the Orioles distancing themselves from the pack, the Yankees might be the desperate team to take the plunge and give the reigning NL Cy Young winner the big contract he's seeking.