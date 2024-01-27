MLB Rumors: Insider reveals Cubs-Cody Bellinger hangup that isn’t money
The Chicago Cubs are the favorites to land Cody Bellinger in free agency. Bellinger appears keen on returning to the Cubs for the 2024 season and beyond. And yet, there has been no new deal between the 2019 NL MVP who enjoyed a resurgent 2023 season in the Windy City after signing there on a one-year deal and declining an option for the upcoming year.
For the most part, the reason behind the lack of action between the Cubs and Bellinger has been reported and assumed to be the asking price. Represented by Scott Boras, there have been rumors that Bellinger is looking for a $200 million deal and Chicago, for their part, is trying to wait for Boras and his client to budge to potentially get a better negotiated deal.
However, the might be something else that's holding things up for these parties.
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported that the Cubs' top prospect, fellow centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, is creating some hesitancy on Chicago's part about committing heavily and long-term to Bellinger.
"Part of the Cubs' willingness to pay is linked to their confidence in young Pete Crow-Armstrong and their belief that he can potentially impact their team enduringly as an everyday center fielder," Morosi said.
On one hand, it's easy to understand why the Cubs would want the younger Crow-Armstrong, just 21 years old, to be considered the future in centerfield for the club. He's the No. 16 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline and already made his major-league debut this past season. It's about to be PCA time and they don't want to jeopardize that.
At the same time, though, there has to be some semblance of flexibility to construct a contending roster if you're the Cubs. Start Crow-Armstrong in left or right field, let Bellinger move to one of those spots, have one of them DH, and so the list goes on. There is a lot more that could be done with both on the roster than just asking "who is the future in center?" That's limited thinking that could be costly.
To be sure, Morosi did reiterate that the $200 million price tag Bellinger comes with remains the biggest hurdle for the Cubs as they try to continue patiently navigating the offseason. But one thing that's certain is that the PCA aspect that could be holding them up in making a deal for Bellinger's return shouldn't be a concern at all. Get the best players on the roster, then figure it out.