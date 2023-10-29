MLB rumors: Interesting Soto destination picking up steam, Nola's fate in Philly, White Sox budding star
- Jake Eder is getting close to White Sox debut
- Aaron Nola's high asking price could make Phillies balk
- Cubs emerging as trade threat for Juan Soto
MLB Rumors: Jake Eder approaches MLB debut with White Sox
The Chicago White Sox will soon get a boost in the pitching department.
Jake Eder, the 25-year-old prospect who spent last season with Double-A Birmingham, is close to his MLB debut.
"He’s not far off," White Sox GM Chris Getz told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Eder went 2-6 in the minors last season, posting a 6.35 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 14 starts. He fanned 70 in 56.2 innings pitched, but walked 36. To this point, Eder's performance in the White Sox farm system has been a decidedly mixed bag. He packs impressive heat and a slippery slider, but he tends to struggle with command.
"I’m not concerned," Getz said when asked about Eder's flaws.
There appears to be ample confidence in the Chicago front office that Eder will get past his current hangups. Eder is currently getting reps in the Arizona Fall League (AFL), where the White Sox assigned him to receive extra "on-the-job" practice ahead of spring training, per Mark Gonzales of the Sun-Times.
In addition to the AFL, Eder spent time as the White Sox pitcher-catcher camp in September and participated in Chicago's so-called "pitch lab" to have his mechanics evaluated, with a primary goal being more consistency with his fastball.
"I’ve been here for a couple of months now and got a good relationship with all the pitching coaches and coordinators,’’ Eder said. "So it’s been productive."
Eder, who arrived in Chicago via trade for slugger Jake Burger, should be on the radar of every White Sox fan at this point. He's not ready, but the tools for success are there. If he can gain better control of his stuff, the future is bright.