An Astros-Rays trade for Houston’s ‘perfect fit’ to secure AL West
The Houston Astros have been in the market for a first baseman ever since Jose Abreu melted down to the point that he was unplayable.
The trade market is thin in the infield with names like Pete Alonso, Vlad Guerrero Jr and Christian Walker all likely to stay put this season. There are a few more options for the Astros to continue looking into though.
MLB insider Jon Heyman listed Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes as the ideal fit for the Astros, though he noted that he doesn't fully believe that Tampa Bay will be trading their All-Star infielder this week.
Paredes would be a perfect fit with the Astros, as he would give them a flexible infielder with power and team control. It's not an exaggeration to say that he would be the dream position player for the Astros to land this week.
An Astros-Rays trade for the infielder of Houston's dreams
Paredes, 25, has three and a half more years of team control on his contract. The infielder is slashing .248/.351/.442 with an OPS+ of 127 and 16 homers. Last season, he slugged over 30 home runs. He draws quite a bit of walks and he doesn't strike out a lot making him more than serviceable at the top of a lineup.
This trade is a longshot, but it would send the Astros fifth, eighth and 13th ranked prospects to the Rays for their All-Star infielder.
Cole, 23, is slashing .266/.371/.503 across two levels of the minor leagues this year. He's showing some improved power with 7 home runs in 42 Double-A games. He's an athlete first that is continuing to show improvements at the plate.
Gordon, 25, has a 4.25 ERA in 65.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season. He's looked solid, but not solid enough for a call-up this year. He's a big lefty that fills up the zone with his four-pitch mix, though he lacks a true out pitch.
Wagner, 25, is slashing .304/.424/.431 at the Triple-A level. He has an advanced approach and great bat to ball skills. It's to the point that he's ready to be in the big leagues but he's blocked by the Astros talent in the infield.
The Rays may not be making Paredes easy to trade for. The Astros may have to overpay if they want to acquire him. I'd imagine that the trade talks between the two sides will get off the ground, but any deal would take a lot of negotiating from both sides.