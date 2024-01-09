MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez market narrowing to two favorites
By Lior Lampert
At 36 years old, outfielder and designated hitter J.D. Martinez is still one of the most reliable middle-of-the-lineup hitters in the MLB. He's also still available this offseason in free agency.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to extend a $20.325 million qualifying offer to Martinez, he officially became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. And after receiving some league-wide interest, that field of possible suitors has narrowed quite a bit.
Specifically, it seems like the race for Martinez might be down to two favorites.
MLB Rumors: Giants and Blue Jays are interested in J.D. Martinez
Per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as potential landing spots for the free agent slugger, citing that both teams are interested in adding “power bats,” with the six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger fitting the bill.
In 2023, Martinez missed 49 games due to various ailments including injuries to his back, hamstring, and groin. Still, when Martinez is on the field he is one of the most productive hitters in baseball. In 113 games, Martinez had a .271 batting average to go with 33 homers, 103 runs batted in, and a .893 OPS.
Despite the age and potential injury concerns as he gets older given last season’s slew of injuries, Martinez is still capable of adding juice to a lineup in need of it and helping a team contend for a World Series.
Martinez joining forces with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer would give the Blue Jays would make them one of them one of the best offensive lineups in the MLB. If Martinez decides to sign with the Giants, he’d be a welcome addition to a lineup that ranked in the bottom half of the league in home runs per game (1.07).
After exceeding $1 billion in free agency spending this offseason to acquire the likes of 2023 American League MVP Award winner Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers made Martinez expendable.