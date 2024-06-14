A Brewers-Tigers trade to stoke flames of St. Louis Cardinals rivalry
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been very newsworthy for most of the year, which hasn't been a problem given the fact that they're dominating the NL Central. But, as the trade deadline inches closer, they are becoming a bit more worried about their pitching staff.
They've lost multiple pitchers to the injured list and are facing the possibility of being chased down in the NL Central if they don't tighten up their rotation with another healthy arm soon.
MLB analyst Jim Bowden pointed out the same thing, but he drew connection for plenty of starters to see their way traded to Milwaukee. One name stuck out among the list, as Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers would matchup perfect in Milwaukee.
A Brewers-Tigers trade to bring Jack Flaherty back to the NL Central
Jack Flaherty played his first 6.5 years of major league baseball in St. Louis with the Cardinals. He threw over 600 innings and made 118 starts while a member of the team. He's truly been a staple of the franchise since 2017.
But now that he's been moved around a bit, the NL Central rivals to the Cardinals could jump on the opportunity to bring him back to the division, this time to face his former team.
The price on Flaherty would be a bit steep, especially given the Brewers current state of desperation. But given that state, the Brewers would pay that price.
In this hypothetical, Milwaukee would send their seventh-ranked prospect, Luis Lara and their 14th-ranked prospect, Brett Wichrowski to Detroit for the team's ace Jack Flaherty. Flaherty would enter free agency at the end of the year.
Lara, 19, is a switch-hitting outfielder that projects to be a solid contact hitter as he moves up the minors. His main weapons are his speed and athleticism, which allows him to be an above average defender in the outfield. He's slashing .253/.340/.313 with 19 stolen bases this year.
Wichrowski, 21, has all the weapons to be a serviceable big leaguer in the next few years. He still needs to continue polishing his arsenal, but he has a plus fastball and a plus slider. His command is serviceable now, as he doesn't walk as many hitters as one would imagine somebody with such an electric arm would. He has the potential to be very good if he can develop his changeup and stay out of the middle of the zone.
But Flaherty is good right now and the Brewers need somebody good right now. They need to fill the holes left in their rotation before somebody else in the NL Central gets hot. Acquiring Jack Flaherty would fill that hole and it would haunt Cardinals fans for the next few months. Win-win for Milwaukee.