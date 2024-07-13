Orioles GM gives stunning Jackson Holliday update no one expected
The Baltimore Orioles excited the baseball world by deciding to promote the No. 1 prospect in the league, Jackson Holliday, shortly after the regular season began. Many felt Holliday was ready to go after a strong Spring Training, but the Orioles waited until they felt he was ready to dominate.
Turns out, Holliday wasn't quite there yet. The 20-year-old recorded a total of two hits in 34 at-bats. As if that isn't bad enough, Holliday struck out 18 times in 36 plate appearances. A 50 percent strikeout rate is beyond unsustainable, and the Orioles sent him back down to Triple-A Norfolk soon after just ten games played.
Holliday hasn't lit the world on fire since his demotion, but his .897 OPS is strong enough to have many wondering when he might be back in the majors. Orioles GM Mike Elias' update answers that, and his answer is one fans might not have expected.
Jackson Holliday might be back in the majors sooner than anyone expected
Had Holliday gone down to the minors and torn it up much like he did to earn his first call-up, then sure, it wouldn't be a surprise. While an .897 OPS is good, Holliday has a career .926 OPS in parts of three minor league seasons. He has been performing below his usual high standard.
Perhaps a reason why the Orioles are considering promoting Holliday has to do with Ramon Urias, the team's starting third baseman, being a player they could upgrade. Not only has Urias been subpar defensively at third base, but he's a below-average hitter who happens to be hitting .188 with a .597 OPS in his last 14 games. Jorge Mateo is a good defender with blazing speed, but he's not good enough as a hitter to play regularly either.
The Orioles will continue to stick with what they have for now, but with Jordan Westburg being able to play third base, the O's can easily find room for Holliday at the keystone. Elias projecting that Holliday is going to be a key player in the second half means that barring a hot streak from Urias and/or Mateo, he's going to get a chance to be an important player. If Holliday can prove he belongs in the majors, an already dangerous team becomes even scarier.