A Red Sox-Cubs trade with Tyler Anderson no longer a trade option
The Boston Red Sox have turned their season around, putting themselves back in position to compete in the loaded American League. With that, they've put themselves in position to buy ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
They were once connected to the Angels ace, Tyler Anderson, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that Anderson is likely off the table this season.
"But unless they receive overwhelming offers, the Angles likely will hang onto starters Tyler Anderson (who gave up 3 hits in 8 shutout innings Saturday against the Cubs) and Griffin Canning, and outfielder Taylor Ward, who still are under team control through at least 2025."
With that in mind, the Red Sox would need to pivot off of Anderson and onto a starter like Jameson Taillon from the Cubs.
A Red Sox-Cubs trade that fills two of Boston's biggest needs
Chicago is slowing falling out of the postseason race, which is putting them in more of a position to sell than they were in earlier in the year. If they opt to sell, they could deal a few of their players to contending teams like Boston.
Not only could the Red Sox inquire about adding Jameson Taillon from the Cubs, but they could look to add Nico Hoerner in this kind of trade as well. Boston could fill the two biggest holes on their roster with a trade like this.
For the Red Sox to acquire two players with multiple more years of team control on their contract, putting together a trade package is complicated. The Cubs would likely have to send money to Boston in order to get this deal done. and the Red Sox would likely have to add in an additional player or two from their top-30 prospects as well. Your guess is as good as mine as to which players could be added in the deal.
The three prospects listed above is a loaded group of young players though.
Zanetello is an extremely talented 19-year-old infielder, but his career stats in professional baseball don't fully showcase that yet. He would be a huge add to the Cubs system, but they would be betting on their ability to develop him here.
Richard Fitts is one of the better pitchers in the Red Sox system. Unlike Zanetello, Fitts is ready to be called up to the big leagues in the near future. He's shown multiple plus offerings and above average command. He fits in the Cubs timeline incredibly well.
Rodriguez-Cruz is more of a project arm for the Red Sox, but if he can be polished up, he would be quite the huge piece in this deal. He has multiple out pitches, but his command is a bit concerning.
Both Taillon and Hoerner are having good years for the Cubs, but with the idea that they're falling out of the playoff picture, this could be the perfect time to sell high on the two.