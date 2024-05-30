3 teams that should trade for Jesus Luzardo amid Marlins fire sale
By Thomas Erbe
Despite recent attempts at competing in the National League, the Miami Marlins are back to being bottom feeders in Major League Baseball. Not only are they bad, but they are stinking at a historic rate. Only the Chicago White Sox hold a worse record than them in baseball.
The Marlins' -75 run differential is bad enough for the third-worst in baseball. They are holding their ground towards the bottom of every offensive category. The pitching is not any better, either. It's safe to say their 2024 is all but over, and it's time to see how they can improve for the future.
Something they're familiar with in South Florida is selling off their young talent with contract talks approaching so they can restock their farm system to try again. One piece they have that will undoubtedly be on the block is 26-year-old pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo started 2024 slowly and missed some time with injury. But now that he is back and healthy, he is working back to being an ace-caliber pitching option for the Marlins.
And Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic opened up about the possibility of a Luzardo trade during the latest episode of Foul Territory, making it seem like a formality.
Luzardo has two more years of team control before becoming a free agent in 2027. This means teams can trade for him and have plenty of time to make a move for him worth a 2-to-3-year championship window. Plenty of teams are on the market for that sort of deal, but three in particular could use his help immediately.
3. Minnesota Twins
The Twins have a lineup generating plenty of power to keep them in the hunt in the AL Central division. Pablo López and Joe Ryan have done great work for the Twins at the top of their rotation. But after the two of them take their turns, there is a steep downfall. Remember, the Twins let Sonny Gray walk in free agency after 2023. His presence is sorely missed.
The other three spots in the rotation after López and Ryan have a tumultuous earned run average of 8.25 combined. This offense can score runs, but it's hard to keep winning when the ask is anywhere from 7-9 runs a night.
Luzardo would be a prime candidate to come up and give the Twins another viable option in the rotation to relieve the pressure on the top two arms every night. Not only that, the Twins would have the rest of 2024, 2025, and 2026 to make a legitimate title run and make the move worth the cost.
2. Atlanta Braves
Normally, teams do not often move players within their division to help a close rival at the deadline. However, the Marlins are so far from competing that it may not matter at this point. It would depend more on the other team's willingness to decide what they are willing to give up within their division to win now.
The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a long championship window with their young core. Although they lost Ronald Acũna Jr. for the year with a torn ACL, they still have plenty of firepower to make do without the former MVP. That's how deep and legit this Braves team is.
The one thing that would put them more over the top than they already are is another lights-out pitcher. They're without Spencer Strider for the year, but Chris Sale has been everything they dreamed of when trading for him, and Max Fried is making the most of his contract year. Add Jesus Luzardo to those two, and the Dodgers would become even less of a shoo-in.
1. Cleveland Guardians
If it comes down to a bidding war for Jesus Luzardo, the Cleveland Guardians have the ammunition to fend off close to anyone in the league. If the Twins want a piece of the action, they'd have to outbid the Guardians.
Shane Bieber started his 2024 on pace to set records and earn his second AL Cy Young award. But disaster struck early, and his season ended after just two starts when he needed Tommy John Surgery. This left a massive void in the Guardians' rotation and plans to take control of a wide-opened AL Central division.
But the Guardians didn't get the memo they were supposed to be slowed down. They've taken advantage of their weaker schedule and currently own the second-best record in the major leagues. What they could use is another ace-caliber pitcher to help them with a playoff run in 2024. Then, turn around in 2025 and team up with Bieber to hang onto the division for another season.
Luzardo to the Guardians makes the most sense at this point in time, and it would absolutely break the backs of the foes in their division.