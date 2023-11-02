MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery dark horse, Soto trade update, Bellinger-Astros
- Cody Bellinger to Astros?
- Don't get hopes up about a Soto trade
- Could Jordan Montgomery fit the Braves needs?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Bellinger not listed as Astros target
With MLB free agency set to begin in a few days, the class of 2024 is quite stacked. This year's cast of characters includes slugger Cody Bellinger, who bounced back in a big way with the Chicago Cubs after signing with the team after several post-MVP languishing years as a Dodger.
Bellinger, 28, hit for a .307 average while also hitting 26 home runs and driving in 97 runs in what could prove to be his lone season in Chicago. But in a piece where potential fits were listed for each free agent, Jim Bowden of The Athletic did not have the Houston Astros as a fit for Bellinger (subscription required).
With Michael Brantley set to enter free agency, Bellinger could be a fit as a designated hitter and could also potentially secure a starting spot in their outfield.
The veteran slugger was very critical of the Astros back in 2020 after news broke of their 2017 sign-stealing scandal. It is unknown whether that will play a role in where he ultimately signs.
But as of now, despite the Astros having a clear need for offense, Houston is not listed as a potential landing spot for Bellinger.