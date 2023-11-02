MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery dark horse, Soto trade update, Bellinger-Astros
- Cody Bellinger to Astros?
- Don't get hopes up about a Soto trade
- Could Jordan Montgomery fit the Braves needs?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Soto may stay with Padres a while longer
After the San Diego Padres fell short of the postseason in 2023, there has been much speculation that the team may ultimately trade slugger Juan Soto.
Soto was acquired by the Padres from the Nationals at last year's trade deadline. He helped the Padres make a surprise run to the NLCS. Still, the popular consensus is that Soto will ultimately be traded elsewhere by the end of the offseason, as the Padres try to get rid of "expensive players."
However, that may not come to pass. According to sources from The Athletic, Soto may remain in a Padres uniform until the trade deadline next year (subscription required). The sources report that it is far more likely for Soto to be dealt than it is at any point this offseason.
Regardless of when Soto is dealt, he certainly will command a hefty return. The Padres do have Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in their lineup, but trading Soto could potentially signal a rebuild in San Diego.
San Diego reached the postseason in 2020 and 2022 but fell short in 2021 and 2023. The Padres finished with a record of 82-80 this season.