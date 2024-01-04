MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery favorite, Marcus Stroman suitors, Imanaga dark horse
- Phillies could 'make a play' for Shota Imanaga
- Three teams emerge as Marcus Stroman suitors
- Rangers still the favorite to sign Jordan Montgomery
MLB Rumors: Phillies could 'make a play' for Shota Imanaga
The Philadelphia Phillies could "make a play" for free agent Shota Imanaga, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 30-year-old was Japan's winning pitcher in the WBC championship game. Known for precise location control and elite movement on his pitches, Imanaga could land a contract well north of $100 million.
Philadelphia already has two aces under contract in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, but that didn't stop Dave Dombrowski and the front office from presenting Yoshinobu Yamamoto with an offer sheet in excess of $300 million. The Phillies were never considered a serious threat to land Yamamoto, but Philadelphia has increased its scouting presence in Asia and there is a desire to become more involved in that market.
Imanaga would slot perfectly behind Wheeler, Nola, and Ranger Suarez in the Phillies' rock-solid rotation. The Phillies have a notoriously aggressive front office. Adding another top-line starter isn't a necessity — Philadelphia might already have the strongest 1-2 punch in the National League — but Wheeler's contract expires after next season. The Phillies could be thinking long term here. Nola's extension was for seven years and $172 million. Wheeler will cost even more.
In 22 starts for the NPB's Yokohama Bay Stars last season, Imanaga went 7-4 with a 2.80 ERA and 1.054 WHIP. He tallied 174 strikeouts in 148.0 innings pitched. There is every reason to believe Imanaga will exert a positive impact from day one in the MLB. The Phillies are one or two minor tweaks away from competing for another World Series berth. Imanaga would be a huge acquisition.