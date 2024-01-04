MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery favorite, Marcus Stroman suitors, Imanaga dark horse
- Phillies could 'make a play' for Shota Imanaga
- Three teams emerge as Marcus Stroman suitors
- Rangers still the favorite to sign Jordan Montgomery
MLB Rumors: Suitors emerge for Cubs All-Star Marcus Stroman
With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto off the board, the free agent pitching market is expected to gain steam... eventually. One of the biggest names left in Marcus Stroman, who made his second All-Star appearance for the Chicago Cubs in 2023. It was a tale of two halves for Stroman. He began the season in classic ace fashion before various injuries hampered him down the stretch.
In 27 appearances (25 starts), Stroman went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.259 WHIP. He amassed 119 strikeouts in 136.2 innings pitched. The Cubs aren't expected to re-sign their top starter, which leaves three favorites to sign the 32-year-old, according to the latest reporting from MLB insider Jon Morosi.
The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Baltimore Orioles are mentioned as serious candidates to sign Stroman. If he can return to last season's pre-injury form, each team would benefit immensely.
The Giants have been in the running for almost every major pitcher this winter, but Ohtani and Yamamoto both spurned them for cross-state Los Angeles. Now, with new manager Bob Melvin at the helm, there is pressure on the Giants to keep pace in the NL West.
For the Angels, it's a matter of maintaining some level of respectability post-Ohtani. Mike Trout is still owed a massive salary over the next seven years. Los Angeles has the capacity to spend a lot of money and the starting rotation is a blatant point of weakness.
Baltimore is the relative surprise here, as the Orioles don't typically fork over major contracts in free agency. That said, the Orioles are fresh off a 101-win season with one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in baseball. The only relative weakness is pitching. The Orioles have a ton of youth in their starting rotation right now. Stroman would offer valuable poise and experience to a World Series hopeful.