MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery favorite, Marcus Stroman suitors, Imanaga dark horse
- Phillies could 'make a play' for Shota Imanaga
- Three teams emerge as Marcus Stroman suitors
- Rangers still the favorite to sign Jordan Montgomery
The Texas Rangers are reigning World Series champs. Jordan Montgomery arrived midseason via trade and flourished. He was comfortably situated behind Nathan Eovaldi and Max Scherzer in Texas' loaded rotation. In six postseason appearances (five starts), Montgomery went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 3.90 FIP. He was especially great in Texas' ALCS victory over Houston, including a major relief stretch in Game 7.
Montgomery wants to re-sign in Texas. The Rangers want him back, too. The primary source of concern regarding a potential reunion is the bankruptcy of Texas' primary TV company, which casts doubt upon the Rangers' financial liquidity for the upcoming season. Despite those concerns, New York Post insider Jon Heyman still believes Texas is the frontrunner for Montgomery.
The latest roundup from ESPN's Jeff Passan also linked Montgomery to the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and San Diego Padres. His postseason résumé will be especially coveted by aspirig contenders. Montgomery's agent is Scott Boras, who traditionally values the highest bidder over team fit. If the Rangers aren't aggressive on the financial front, there's still a very real chance Montgomery takes his talents elsewhere. The Yankees are particularly notable, as Montgomery spent the first five and a half years of his career in New York.
Texas would get by just fine without Montgomery, but his arrival played a major role in Texas' autumn surge and eventual championship. He exerts elite control over his pitch location, with a 6.6 walk percentage that landed in the MLB's 82nd percentile last season. So long as Texas pays up, one has to imagine Montgomery wants to make his repeat bid.