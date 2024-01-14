MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery free agency likely to have anti-climactic end
Several teams were after Jordan Montgomery, but he'll go the boring route with his free agency decision, the latest MLB rumors indicate.
By Josh Wilson
Jordan Montgomery's 2023 ended with a World Series title. Looking at the last handful of years for Monty, that was a great reward for what ended up being a tumultuous couple of years with such frequent team and location changes.
Montgomery was traded from the New York Yankees to St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, and just as he was getting his feet under him in St. Louis, he was sent to the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.
Montgomery is a good, well above average pitcher, but was not elite enough for teams to keep him around and hitch their cart to him as their foundational ace. Good enough to net decent trade value, not great enough to keep.
That said, as a free agent he's worth chasing still. He has great control, a good mix of stuff, but he's not necessarily the vibrant type in both pitching style or personality. So it makes sense that his free agency is coming to an end in the least dramatic way possible.
Jordan Montgomery slated for Texas Rangers return
The Yankees reportedly wanted a Montgomery reunion after sending him off two years ago. At one point, the Cardinals were likely interested in bringing him back as well.
In the end, Monty chooses stability, and decides to stay in the same location for hopefully more than just a partial season for the first time in several years. Bob Nightengale reported that the widely held belief is that Monty and the Rangers will reunite.
Montgomery looked incredibly comfortable in Arlington, putting up a 160 ERA+ and a WHIP of 1.094 last year with Texas in 11 starts, notching four wins and just two losses.
Finally, he gets to plant some roots.
Sometimes, boring ain't bad.