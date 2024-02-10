Jordan Montgomery rumors: Ranking 5 suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
Jordan Montgomery remains available into mid-February and would be a big addition for any of these five teams.
3) Jordan Montgomery can be the big splash that the Giants have been waiting for
The San Francisco Giants have missed on every big-name free agent they've seriously pursued in the last couple of offseasons. They now have a chance to finally land a star with multiple available as Spring Training approaches.
While Cody Bellinger makes some sense for the Giants, what they really need is some starting pitching. The way their rotation shakes up behind Logan Webb leaves a whole lot to be desired for a team trying to squeak into the playoffs.
The Giants are hoping for big things from arms like Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, but Harrison in his rookie season and Hicks being converted into a starting pitcher don't inspire much confidence even with them both having electric stuff.
Harrison has never thrown more than 113 innings in a professional season, and Hicks has never thrown more than 105 back in 2017. The most he's thrown in a MLB season is 77.2 in 2018. Adding an innings eater like Montgomery to take some of the stress away from the bullpen would help immensely.
If the Giants are able to tread water enough for when reinforcements like Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray get healthy, the Giants suddenly will have the makings of a scary postseason rotation. A lot would have to break their way, but even if they're playing for 2025, Montgomery is a great arm to have.