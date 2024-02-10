Jordan Montgomery rumors: Ranking 5 suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
Jordan Montgomery remains available into mid-February and would be a big addition for any of these five teams.
1) The Rangers remain the most ideal landing spot for Jordan Montgomery
The Texas Rangers' TV deal appears to be in place for this upcoming season, so if they are interested in re-signing Jordan Montgomery, it's time for them to show it. We know Montgomery's first choice is to stay in Texas, it's on Chris Young and Co. to get a deal done.
Why this should happen is fairly obvious. The Rangers likely don't make the playoffs, let alone win the World Series, without trading for Jordan Montgomery. He was that good.
The southpaw posted a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts in a Rangers uniform to help them squeak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, and then he posted a 2.90 ERA in six postseason appearances (five starts) to help them win their first-ever World Series title.
As important as Montgomery was for Texas in 2023, he's arguably more important for them now. We knew Jacob deGrom was going to be out for most, if not the entire 2024 season, but now Max Scherzer is joining his former Mets teammate on the IL to start the season. New free agent signing Tyler Mahle is also going to miss a large chunk of the 2024 season.
The Rangers have Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, and Dane Dunning penciled into their 2024 rotation as of now, but that fifth spot leaves a lot to be desired with Cody Bradford the likely leader in that race for now.
The Astros added Josh Hader and are likely favorites to win the AL West as a result of that signing. The Rangers responding by bringing Jordan Montgomery back on top of an improved bullpen with guys like Kirby Yates and David Robertson joining the fold could give them the edge over Houston in one of the more exciting division races this upcoming season.