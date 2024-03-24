Surprise team reportedly could come to Jordan Montgomery's rescue in free agency
Poor Jordan Montgomery is all alone on the free-agent market. Could a surprising suitor come to his rescue?
By Mark Powell
In the past week, Blake Snell has signed with the San Francisco Giants, while Michael Lorenzen inked a short-term contract with the Texas Rangers. In the process, two potential homes for Jordan Montgomery are no longer that.
Most of the winter, it was assumed that Montgomery would end up back in Texas. Yet, Rangers general manager Chris Young never wavered, and a lack of money in the form of local TV revenue impacted Texas's spending habits at the worst possible time for Monty.
Montgomery led the Rangers to the World Series last season. For one lucky team, he could be a buoy atop the rotation that takes the pitching staff to the next level. For now, though, his asking price remains too high.
Little has been divulged publicly about exactly what Montgomery is looking for. Snell eventually dropped his pursuit of a long-term deal in favor of a two-year contract with an opt out after 2024, in hopes of re-entering the market. Montgomery could do the same.
A new team is reportedly interested in Jordan Montgomery -- the Phillies
Bob Nightengale of USA Today discussed a new and unique option for Montgomery -- the Philadelphia Phillies.
"The Philadelphia Phillies are at least internally discussing the possibility of pursuing free agent starter Jordan Montgomery but no decision has been made whether they plan to contact agent Scott Boras. There’s a renewed sense of urgency with Taijuan Walker opening the season on the injured list with a sore shoulder," Nightengale wrote.
The Phillies have maintained their impressive rotation this offseason, signing Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler to contract extensions. Nola briefly flirted with the Braves before he came back to Philly. Wheeler was set to be a free agent following the 2024 season.
Dave Dombrowski also made a hefty offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. John Middleton and Phillies ownership are willing to spend for a World Series.
If Montgomery is open to a deal similar to Snell's -- two years, $62 million -- then perhaps the Phils should call Scott Boras.