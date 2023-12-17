MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery update, Cease-Orioles match, Valdez trade
- Astros 'listening' to offers for Framber Valdez
- Orioles considered frontrunner for Dylan Cease trade
- Max Scherzer injury makes Rangers 'more aggressive' on Jordan Montgomery front
MLB Rumors: Orioles listed among favorites to land White Sox' Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox continue to listen to trade offers for Dylan Cease, the 27-year-old with two years of team control left on his contract. The favorites, per Nightengale, are the Atlanta Braves and the Baltimore Orioles.
It's good to see Baltimore in the mix for Cease. The Orioles finished last season with the best record in the American League, 101-61, only to see their postseason dreams flame out in the ALDS due to poor pitching. The Jake Flaherty trade bombed — and I mean bombed — and it's too early for youngsters Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez to reliably lead a postseason rotation.
Cease doesn't necessarily solve all the Orioles' problems, but he offers a considerable boost and a new opening day starter. Last season was a mixed bag for Cease, who went 7-9 in 33 starts with a 4.58 ERA and 1.418 WHIP. In 2022, however, Cease went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 1.109 WHIP, finishing second in AL Cy Young voting. That's the version Baltimore would hope shows up to Camden Yards next season.
His youth and extra year of team control makes Cease a uniquely valuable trade asset. The Orioles can afford the gamble, even with a stingy ownership group. Cease fits the timeline of the MLB's youngest contender, with room for a proper breakout once he's back in a competitive environment.
The Orioles are primed for organic, internal growth, but adding Cease would be a huge win for the front office as the AL East arms race heats up.