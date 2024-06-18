There’s only one team that should consider signing Jose Abreu now
By John Buhler
Jose Abreu used to be good, what happened? The former AL MVP with the Chicago White Sox now finds himself pushing 40 and out of a job. Abreu was slashing an absolutely pitiful .124/.167/.361 at the time of his release from the Houston Astros earlier in the month. Houston has a lot of problems now, but will no longer be weighed down by Abreu's failing bat. His time with the Astros was terrible.
Abreu went from a regular AL All-Star with Chicago with a career .292 batting average on the South Side, to hitting just .217 in his year-and-a-half or so with Houston. The Cuban defector may no longer be a major-league ballplayer anymore, but I do have one solution to save his fading MLB career: Go back to where you started, and suit up for the utterly abysmal White Sox for the rest of the season!
The White Sox are an even bigger sad bag of crap than the sub-.500 Astros this season. Chicago is 20 games worse than even Houston in the AL standings, as this is by far and away the worst team in baseball. Not even the Miami Marlins, the Colorado Rockies or the Oakland Athletics are as bad as the White Sox. With virtually no expectations, who says you can't go home for the Sox's former AL MVP?
If they want to put butts in the seats, let's see if Abreu can turn his career around before it is too late.
Chicago White Sox have nothing left to lose, so sign Jose Abreu, please
Prior to going to Houston, Abreu had a stellar near-decade-long run on the South Side. He was one of the key pieces to their core that never got it done in the postseason, but that is not the point. The point is Chicago is going nowhere and the White Sox need to maintain a positive relationship with their fan base. That is not always their forte, but having a former star of theirs return would be huge!
Since Abreu is out there to be had by anybody as a free agent heading into the trade deadline, I could see the White Sox picking him up for cheap after unloading a ton of seasoned veterans for prospects. This can be a way where Abreu gets to play a bit more regularly, as well as be a mentor to players in the White Sox organization who are striving to be the stars of tomorrow. It takes one to know one...
Truth be told, it would be hard to justify adding a player who is hitting well below The Mendoza Line to your roster unless you don't want your roster to be competitive. Signing Abreu could be a way to curry favor with an incredibly frustrated White Sox fan base. Either way, there are only a few other terrible teams who could even be in the market for him. With Chicago, Abreu carries brand equity.
As it starts to get hot outside, it might be time to pull your Abreu White Sox jersey out of the closet.