A Pirates-Marlins trade to replace Rowdy Tellez with a familiar face
The Pittsburgh Pirates are facing a tough stretch, having lost two consecutive games to the Atlanta Braves. Their current record stands at 39-43, positioning them in third place and 9.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
One of the most significant issues for the Pirates has been their lack of consistent production at first base. Both Connor Joe and Rowdy Tellez have taken turns at the position, but neither has managed to solidify the role. Joe, a utility player, isn't a natural first baseman, and Tellez has struggled to produce at the plate.
Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins, with a record of 30-53, are looking towards a rebuild after trading away key players like Luis Arraez. First baseman Josh Bell, who previously played for the Pirates, is a likely trade candidate. Reports indicate that the Marlins are willing to cover most of Bell's contract in a trade.
Josh Bell, 31, has had a challenging 2024 season but has a proven track record as a Silver Slugger and All-Star. He has participated in two playoff runs, with the San Diego Padres in 2022 and the Miami Marlins in 2023. During those playoff runs, Bell posted a slash line of .295/.311/.500 with two home runs and six RBIs.
What a Pirates-Marlins trade for Josh Bell would look like
One potential trade package from the Pirates to the Marlins could include outfielder Shalin Polanco and outfielder/first baseman Jase Bowen. Both prospects are ranked No. 14 and No. 18 in the Pirates' farm system by MLB Pipeline.
Shalin Polanco, 20, entered the Pirates' farm system with high expectations but has yet to meet them. He is still in the early stages of development and has not advanced beyond the Single-A level, indicating that he may not reach the major leagues for several years.
In 2024, Polanco has played in 59 games, slashing .160/.239/.324 for an OPS of .563. In those 59 games, he has hit eight home runs, 11 doubles, while knocking in 33 RBIs and scoring 19 times.
Jase Bowen, 23, was selected in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has demonstrated significant potential, boasting a high batting average and considerable power. In 2023, Bowen hit 23 home runs and slashed .255/.327/.467. However, he struggles with plate discipline and strikeouts.
In 2024, Bowen has played in 62 games, slashing .237/.286/.326 for an OPS of .613. In those 62 games, he has hit three home runs, 10 doubles, while knocking in 20 RBIs and scoring 28 times.
Acquiring Bell could provide the Pirates with a more reliable option at first base and a familiar face for the fans. If the Marlins are willing to cover most of Bell's contract, this trade could be a win-win for both teams, allowing the Marlins to further their rebuild and the Pirates to strengthen their roster for a potential playoff push.