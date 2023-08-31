MLB Rumors: Josh Donaldson surprise suitor, Mets front office shakeup, White Sox GM mistake
Josh Donaldson may have a suitor if he clears waivers. The New York Mets clear the way for David Stearns. Why the White Sox GM hire was a mistake.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could Josh Donaldson sign with the Milwaukee Brewers?
Veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on outright waivers by the New York Yankees earlier this week. Assuming Donaldson clears, the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly interested in bringing him on as a power threat in their lineup.
Donaldson struggled to stay healthy in New York, and even when he could play, would go hot and cold. For the most part Donaldson was cold this season, hitting under the Mendoza line and receiving the wrath of fans in the Bronx.
As Ken Rosenthal notes, Milwaukee views Donaldson as a slight upgrade over Monasterio, which says a lot about the Brewers third base situation. The Brewers just lost two out of three games at Wrigley Field, cutting into their NL Central lead in the process. The Cubs are on the Brewers heels. Adding a player like Donaldson on a minimum deal can't really hurt matters. If he struggles, Milwaukee can cut him loose.
When the Yankees released Donaldson, there was a collective sigh of relief among Yankees fans. Brian Cashman, the team's general manager, had appeared so unwilling to eat Donaldson's remaining contract and admit defeat on a trade that really never had much of a chance at going the Yankees way. Manager Aaron Boone framed the decision as giving Donaldson the opportunity to sign elsewhere and get a fresh start.
“Basically just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Boone said Tuesday. “Give him the option, or the possibility, of even catching on with someone. Just felt like it was the right thing to do that now as opposed to continuing to drag it out.”
Perhaps the Brewers are the right team to take a flyer on Donaldson.