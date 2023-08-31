MLB Rumors: Josh Donaldson surprise suitor, Mets front office shakeup, White Sox GM mistake
Josh Donaldson may have a suitor if he clears waivers. The New York Mets clear the way for David Stearns. Why the White Sox GM hire was a mistake.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: New York Mets shake things up
Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't one to applaud complacency. In the midst of a disappointing season, Cohen has ordered a front office shakeup, firing at least two high-level executives and potentially clearing the way for new leadership. Kevin Howard, director of player development has been fired as well as Jeff Lebow, Director of Pro Player Evaluation. It's unclear what this means for Billy Eppler's future.
It's odd the Mets opted to fire their director of player development given their strong farm system of late. However, this would signal that Cohen wants to bring in his own people, rather than sticking with the same old, same old of past Mets generations.
New York entered the season with the highest payrolls in baseball and a good farm system. While the system remains strong and the Mets have plenty of young talent on the big-league roster, the MLB product never could live up to its potential. Midseason trades of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, among others, signaled defeat for Cohen and Co., as they received top-100 prospects in return.
Entering the offseason, it's unclear what the Mets long-term direction is. There are rumors abound they could trade Pete Alonso, but that goes against Cohen's competitive spirit. Finding the right baseball people to keep Cohen in check could benefit the team in the long run, rather than signing aging pitchers on short-term deals.