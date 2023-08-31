MLB Rumors: Josh Donaldson surprise suitor, Mets front office shakeup, White Sox GM mistake
Josh Donaldson may have a suitor if he clears waivers. The New York Mets clear the way for David Stearns. Why the White Sox GM hire was a mistake.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Did the White Sox make the right hire?
The Chicago White Sox's organizational chaos may not be done just yet, as owner Jerry Reinsdorf opted to hire an in-house candidate for the GM role. When Rick Hahn was fired, many hoped the next president of baseball operations/GM would be from outside the organization. Instead, Chris Getz, a longtime White Sox executive, will get the opportunity.
“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role,” owner Jerry Reinsdorf said Thursday in a statement within the press release announcing Getz’s promotion. “Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our baseball operations department. Chris has impressed me greatly over the past seven years.
Former players have criticized the organization for sticking with Getz. Namely Getz oversaw day-to-day operations of the minor-league system when Chicago chose to employ Omar Vizquel, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former bat boy when he managed the Double-A Birmingham Barons. Vizquel was previously promoted to that gig, and after an internal investigation was eventually let go.
Getz oversaw all of that, and had a shockingly tone-deaf statement when Vizquel was forced out.
“We felt that it was best for both sides to make a change. Listen, Omar, ultra-talented player, very good instructor, created a good environment for our players. We just felt with where things are at, our player development system, that it was time to go separate ways. But not only for himself, but for the organization as well and we wish Omar well. He was a positive influence while he was here," Getz said.
It's unclear what influence Getz will have as general manager, but it's astounding he was promoted to this role in the first place given his checkered past. The White Sox are rotting from within.