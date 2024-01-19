MLB rumors: Josh Hader bidding now has every reason to go sky high
As if teams needed another reason to pursue All-Star closer Josh Hader, his clean bill of health will only continue to drive up the price.
By Lior Lampert
After being named an All-Star in five of the past six seasons, three-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award winner Josh Hader is now a free agent this offseason. The bidding war for Hader’s services was already expected to be intense, but teams now have every reason to go all-in on him following the most recent reports regarding his health.
Josh Hader slated for massive payday
During a recent live stream by The Baseball Insiders, FanSided’s Robert Murray suggested that Hader’s market will be robust this winter, to the point where he will exceed the five-year, $102 million contract relief pitcher Edwin Diaz signed with the New York Mets last offseason.
Diaz’s contract is the richest in MLB history for a reliever yet, somehow, Hader has a chance to top that after receiving feedback from clubs around the league “that he has one of the cleanest medical files that they have seen in a free agent,” sources told Murray.
Murray added that one reason Hader has been able to maintain his health is his limited usage throughout the years. He has been utilized sparingly, pitching no more than one inning in a regular season game since Sept. 7, 2019.
However, that doesn’t mean Hader isn’t capable of pitching more than one inning at a time. Per Murray, the All-Star closer is “open to different usage” once he signs a long-term contract.
Throughout his seven seasons in the MLB, Hader has arguably solidified his status as the league’s top closer. In 349 appearances, he boasts a 2.50 ERA, with 648 strikeouts in 388.2 innings pitches.
As Hader’s market continues to heat up, his clean bill of health will only continue to drive up the price.