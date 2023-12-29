MLB Rumors: Josh Hader's market, Mets in on former Yankee, Brewers trade plans
- Josh Hader's demands, teams in play
- Mets considering another former Yankee
- What the Brewers plan on doing with their trade pieces
MLB Rumors: Blockbuster Brewers trades appear unlikely
The Milwaukee Brewers could control the trade market this offseason if they wanted to. They've got Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames reaching free agency at the end of this upcoming season, and Devin Williams doing the same the year after. The chances of the Brewers bringing all or even any of these players back are slim due to their budgetary restrictions, raising the question of if the team will consider moving these stars this offseason.
Robert Murray of FanSided believes the answer to that question is no, as he said on The Baseball Insiders livestream that the Brewers intend on competing in 2024. Contending without the likes of Burnes, Adames or Williams would be virtually impossible, so it makes sense to see Milwaukee holding on with contention in mind.
Holding makes some sense here. The value of their soon-to-be free agents won't change drastically at the trade deadline, and perhaps Milwaukee will be in contention. The problem is the Brewers have done very little to improve. Brandon Woodruff, Rowdy Tellez, Mark Canha, Adrian Houser, and Tyrone Taylor are all gone. Sure, they brought Wade Miley back and signed Eric Haase, but this Brewers team looks worse than the one that got swept by Arizona in the Wild Card series.
Making matters worse, the Brewers lost one of the best managers in baseball, Craig Counsell this offseason to the rival Cubs. The Brewers might be able to be competitive in the NL Central, but how realistic is it to bet on them against powerhouses in the NL like the Braves and Dodgers?
The Brewers are risking their big trade chips either underperforming or getting hurt, lessening their value immensely by the deadline. Ripping off the bandaid now and trading while their value is high feels like the smarter choice, but is not the one GM Matt Arnold appears to be making.