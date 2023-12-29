MLB Rumors: Josh Hader's market, Mets in on former Yankee, Brewers trade plans
- Mets considering another former Yankee
It's been a very quiet offseason for the New York Mets so far, which is a bit surprising from the Steve Cohen-led team after such a disastrous 2023 season. The biggest moves the Mets have made so far have involved former Yankees players. The team chose former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager, taking over for Buck Showalter. They also signed former Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino to a one-year deal to fortify a weak rotation.
David Stearns and the Mets appear to be prioritizing players they believe can handle playing in New York City which makes sense as it can be tough for some. With that in mind, the Mets are reportedly considering yet another former Yankees player, Gio Urshela.
Signing players who work in New York is a great thing, and Urshela certainly fits the bill. He spent three seasons in New York with the Yankees and developed into a really solid player before being traded to the Twins in the deal that brought Josh Donaldson back to New York. Urshela spent the 2022 season with the Twins and 2023 with the Angels before hitting free agency.
Heading into the offseason Urshela would've made some sense as a utility player, but with the Mets already signing Joey Wendle, it's hard to see the fit here. This is a clear transition year for the Mets. It's one where they can evaluate the young talent they have and see who is worth keeping around for the long haul. With that in mind, Brett Baty should be getting the bulk of the action at third base. The team could use a DH, but the slick-fielding Urshela would be a waste in that role.
Urshela is a really solid player who would certainly make the Mets better, but it just doesn't feel like the team should be taking Baty out of the lineup in a year where they certainly won't have the roster capable of dethroning the powerhouses of the National League.