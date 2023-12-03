MLB Rumors: 3 teams desperate enough to meet Padres asking price for Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres have a ridiculous asking price for what amounts to a rental in Juan Soto, but could some teams still be willing to pay?
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs may be desperate enough to trade for Juan Soto
I'll be the first to admit I could be proven wrong here rather quickly. However, as of this writing, the Dodgers are still favored to land Shohei Ohtani. Unless the Cubs make a convincing pitch to Ohtani -- one that would make him willing to leave the west coast altogether -- the Windy City may not be his final destination.
Chicago could then turn to re-sign Cody Bellinger, but even that isn't a certainty. Bellinger has interest in New York and San Francisco, among other potential suitors. His agent is Scott Boras, so unless the Cubs are willing to increase their offer for a player just a year removed from one of the worst seasons of his career, they will lose him.
This is where Soto comes in. Chicago has the prospect capital to acquire Soto, though trading MLB-ready starting pitching would sting for a team already likely to lose Marcus Stroman this offseason. Yet, this is a franchise that was willing to pay top dollar to make Craig Counsell their manager. Clearly, they believe the World Series window is opening now. Adding Soto, even for just 2024, could put them over the top.