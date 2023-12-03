MLB Rumors: 3 teams desperate enough to meet Padres asking price for Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres have a ridiculous asking price for what amounts to a rental in Juan Soto, but could some teams still be willing to pay?
By Mark Powell
Toronto Blue Jays are the obvious choice for Padres, Juan Soto
The Blue Jays are the only other team known to be discussing a Juan Soto trade with the Padres right now. Since the Yankees have paused trade talks at the moment, it gives the Blue Jays a monumental advantage.
Toronto is under immense pressure to win now. Ross Atkins could be on the hot seat with another postseason failure, and John Schneider will join him as well. The Blue Jays need a fall guy, and there very well might be two if Toronto fails to make an AL Playoff run in 2024.
The Jays need corner outfield help, as well. Daulton Varsho hasn't been the player the Blue Jays thought they were getting just a season ago. As Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic staff noted in a recent column, the Padres asking price from Toronto could be immense:
"From the Blue Jays, the Padres could seek a package including one or more pitchers from a group that includes top prospect Ricky Tiedemann, Bowden Francis and Alek Manoah. The Jays, like other clubs, would be concerned about paying Soto $30 million-plus for one season, then likely losing him as a free agent. But they are under pressure to win."
Manoah is certainly expendable. Both Tiedemann and Francis are valuable young assets that the Blue Jays would rather not part with. However, given the interal and external pressure felt by the franchise, perhaps a one-year rental would help the Jays take the next step.