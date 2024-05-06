Juan Soto-Cardinals connection is a pipe dream for St. Louis
There isn't a person wearing pinstripes in the Bronx right now who isn't happy with the trade investment that the New York Yankees made in Juan Soto this offseason. Through 36 games, Soto is a bonafide AL MVP candidate, slashing .316/.421/.559 with eight home runs and 28 RBI this season. Billed as arguably the best young hitter in baseball, he's looked the part.
However, the looming 2025 free agency for Soto following this season brings question marks for the Yankees. It was a calculated risk that the organization took in making the trade, knowing the possibility that he could leave. Of course, they will be willing to dole out the likely $500 million deal Soto will be pursuing in free agency, but he will have the opportunity to leave.
And as of right now, Soto isn't tipping his hand, which then has the MLB rumors mill running wild. Just recently, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Soto's current standing, which was entirely non-committal about his future with the Yankees or, frankly, anywhere.
“I mean, right now I’m still learning the team. You cannot tell from one month into the season,” Soto said. “You’ve got to see how it’s going to be all the way until the season ends."
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Soto added later on playing with the Yankees. “It’s been a great experience. It’s a great group of guys. We all feel comfortable playing for each other. It’s feeling great so far.”
But Soto not being ready to hitch his future to the Bronx has many other clubs wondering if they could swoop in. One surprising team connected to Soto, though, is the St. Louis Cardinals, who were floated as a possible landing spot by Patrick McAvoy of Inside the Cardinals.
Juan Soto-Cardinals rumors just setting St. Louis up for disappointment
Look, Soto going to the Cardinals would obviously get everyone in and around Busch Stadium excited. This is also a team seemingly at a turning point where they could use a 26-year-old superstar (which will be Soto's age going into the 2025 season) to reinvigorate the fan base and have things trending in a positive direction, which they are decidedly not right now.
At the same time, though, Cardinals fans just shouldn't be getting their hopes up when it comes to a pursuit of Soto. The expected $500 million deal the young slugger is expected to command on the open market would dwarf the largest free agency contract that St. Louis has ever handed out in franchise history. Moreover, you have to believe that Soto will be aiming to join a contender. The sad reality is that the Cards don't fit that right now.
This is a club coming off of a disastrous 71-91 season and has gotten off to a lackluster start in 2024, sitting at 15-19 as of May 6. Would Soto change that math upon his arrival? Absolutely... but it's also not an ideal situation for him if he's looking to join and improve a readymade contender, not hopefully make a team a contender by signing with them.
Soto's free agency will continue to be a monster storyline for the Cardinals and every club that could have even a remote possibility of signing him. But the reality is that St. Louis would be better off turning their attention elsewhere to, bluntly, more realistic options for this organization in its current situation.