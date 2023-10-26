MLB Rumors: Juan Soto Cubs buzz, Pirates in on Cuban flamethrower, Braves rotation
- What is Charlie Morton's fate?
- The Pirates are after a key international prospect
- Cubs expected to be players in a Juan Soto trade if he's made available
By Josh Wilson
Pirates all in on Yariel Rodriguez
The Pittsburgh Pirates ranked ninth-worst in ERA and WHIP in 2023. To add to that, Pittsburgh surrendered the fourth-most doubles and walked the sixth-most batters of any MLB team. Suffice it to say if the Pirates want to be more competitive next year, pitching should be a priority.
While it doesn't appear Pittsburgh will be players for the top international pitching prospect, Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of Japan, they might find one from Cuba: Yariel Rodriguez.
Kody Duncan of FanSided's Rum Bunter reports that the Pirates have been scouting Rodriguez since 2021 and have shown an aggressive amount of interest in the Cuban pitcher.
Rodriguez has been playing in Japan the last several years, most recently for the Chunichi Dragons. In 2022 he threw a 1.15 ERA as a reliever across 56 games. Rodriguez did not play in 2023 as he pursued an MLB contract, in part because the Dragons disputed his free agency availability, claiming his contract in Japan was still valid. His absence from the 2023 season with Chunichi was a surprise to the team.
Chunichi has since formally released him, so he's now free to sign an MLB contract.
He may have plenty of suitors, but expect the Pirates to make a strong pursuit. Pittsburgh will need to maintain some aggression to be competitive in the NL Central, which could very well be one of the toughest divisions in baseball next year now that the Reds are looking ready to compete.