MLB Rumors: Juan Soto Cubs buzz, Pirates in on Cuban flamethrower, Braves rotation
- What is Charlie Morton's fate?
- The Pirates are after a key international prospect
- Cubs expected to be players in a Juan Soto trade if he's made available
By Josh Wilson
Cubs and Juan Soto: How real are the rumors?
According to Michael Cerami, who runs Bleacher Nation, the Cubs are interested in Juan Soto, something he has reported months ago but just recently re-emphasized. This is one of those trade rumors that's tough to validate and easy to be skeptical of, but also tough to disprove or dispel.
Cerami has clear insight and familiarity with Chicago area sports, but absent confirmation from a known, league-wide MLB insider, I have to remain a skeptic that the Cubs are truly meaningfully interested in Soto.
Cerami is, at heart, a fan who clearly wants Soto. And what Cubs fan wouldn't?
Let's look at the situation in Chicago, now, though. Cody Bellinger is a flight risk since he performed so well with the Cubs this season that he'll get plenty of dollars thrown his way in free agency. That leaves a huge gap for the outfield that Soto could help fill. Soto is a free agent in 2025, meaning the Cubs very well could trade for him without mortgaging their future.
Not many players with bats as good as Soto's come available without the ball and chain of a lengthy contract. The Cubs are certainly wishing they signed Bellinger to a longer deal
So, the Soto interest... Plausible, for sure. If he really becomes available -- which if rumors about the Yankees and Padres discussing a trade are true, it seems likely -- the Cubs would be expected to at least make some calls, right?