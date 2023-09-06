MLB rumors: Juan Soto trade buzz, Cubs sleeping giant awakes, Angels trying to save more
By Josh Wilson
Angels desperately trying to save on luxury tax bill with another waiver
The Los Angeles Angels looked like a potential playoff team as the MLB trade deadline closed in rapidly. They made additions, hopeful to not only make the postseason, but also to prove to Shohei Ohtani that they could be a winning team, a perhaps futile attempt at convincing him to re-sign with them in free agency this winter.
After the deadline, the Angels failed to keep the momentum going. A playoff spot moved out of reach quicker than expected, meaning the Angels had expended prospects to get players for essentially nothing.
The Angels put players on waivers with the hope that other teams would pick them up, relieving the Angels of their financial obligations. Furthermore, they could save on their luxury tax bill if they got low enough.
Their first round of waived players didn't even get them that far, but they're still trying. Los Angeles has put Randal Grichuk back on waivers after no one picked him up last time.
The Angels acquired Grichuk in a trade. Similarly, Lucas Giolito who made a six-start stop in Anaheim, also was acquired before the trade deadline and now plays for the Guardians after waivers.
The Angels sole goal right now is saving money on their luxury tax bill. It's a sad state of affairs for the Angels with them staring down the barrel of a potential Mike Trout trade request in addition to Ohtani's possible departure.